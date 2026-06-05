Buckingham Palace breaks silence after King's move for Beatrice, Eugenie

There had been uncertainty surrounding the status of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in latest turn of events, which left royal watchers confused.

Reports claimed that King Charles is protective of his two nieces and does not want them to suffer the consequences of their parents’ crimes. However, the absence of the York princesses and their continued absence from royal events suggested a different story.

The monarch has already been dealing with intense scrutiny into the royal family, especially following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. This also led to an uproar from the taxpayers about members of the royal family, especially the non-working, enjoying “rent-free” lavish homes.

It was understood that Beatrice and Eugenie were paying market rent for their homes but a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO) that rents of Eugenie’s Ivy Cottage on Kensington Palace grounds and Beatrice’s London apartment in St James’s Palace is being from the King’s private income.

The Duchy of Lancaster is the private estate of Charles, bequeathed to him from his mother, Elizabeth II.

The report also revealed for the first time in two decades that Andrew and his staff had 12 properties, owned by the Crown Estate or the Royal Household.

Following the report, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said that they were “grateful” for it was “in line with the Royal Household's commitment to transparency”.

“We hope that the findings will help correct, clarify or contextualise a number of points regarding royal properties,” the spokesman added.

“As the report notes, arrangements for properties managed by the Royal Household vary based on a number of factors to ensure residences are filled appropriately, depending on their location, tenants and purpose.”

Norman Baker, former Liberal Democrat minister and expert on royal finances, stressed that non-working royals shouldn’t have subsidised rent.

“Andrew’s daughters Eugenie and Beatrice have been benefiting from hugely generous sweetheart deals for their accommodation, paid for out of Duchy of Lancaster money,” he explained. “And that means that less profit has been passed to the Treasury from the Duchy than should have been.”

The report also revealed that non-working royals Prince and Princess Michael of Kent have their Kensington Palace apartment rent paid for by the King.