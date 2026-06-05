Princess Anne forced to shut doors on Harry as wedding bells ring in family

Prince William allegedly blocked his younger brother Prince Harry's access to the royal wedding by forcing Princess Anne to close doors on him.

The Duke of Sussex and his family were not invited to Peter Phillips’ wedding because the royal family had no intention of jeopardising the attendance of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Princess Royal and his son was already aware of the situation from the start. They made sensible decision to avoid worsenning the situation.

“There was never going to be a scenario where William and Harry spent the day together,” a royal insider has claimed.

“That ship has sailed,” they added.

“Nobody sat around debating this. William was always going to win,” claimed Rob Shuter, citing a source.

Princess Kate's husband remains at the center of the monarchy’s plans, while Harry continues to live thousands of miles away in Montecito.

“One brother is the future of the institution. The other walked away from it,” according to teh source.

One of the reason to keep Harry away from the celebrations was to ensure William and his family felt comfortable attending the wedding.

“The calculation was straightforward.”

Williama nd Harry, who grew together amid sorrow and happiness, have been at loggerheads since Megahan's entry in the Duke's life.

“People still talk about reconciliation,” says an insider. “William isn’t interested in sharing a room, a table, or a photo opportunity with Harry.”