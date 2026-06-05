Prince William, Princess Kate at FIFA World Cup 2026: Plans laid bare

Prince William, who is the patron of the Football Association in England, is known to be an avid fan of the sport. Meanwhile, the sporty Princess Kate also enjoys attending such events.

Since the Prince and Princess of Wales are slated to make their first joint tour for Earthshot Prize later this year, speculation is being made that the couple may be gracing one of the most anticipated sporting events – the FIFA World Cup 2026.

According to a royal insider, the couple have no plans to attend the ceremony for the time being, and it could change last minute.

“There has been a lot of talk about this over the past few months, but no invitation has surfaced so far, so right now I doubt it will happen,” royal reporter Emily Nash exclusively told Page Six this week.

She noted that even though Catherine has returned to her usual royal duties, her health battle has refocussed her priorities regarding travel. Emily quoted Prince William’s recent interview in which he stated that these trips “take a lot out of you”.

“I think he said, you’re on send and receive the whole time, which I thought was a really interesting way of putting it. You are in a situation where you’re having to give 110 percent of yourself the whole time you’re out there, and you’re being scrutinised at every turn.”

So, fans could expect to see William at some point but it is unlikely that Kate would be showing up.