Duchess of Gloucester joins Princess Anne in backing conservation efforts

The Duchess of Gloucester paid a special visit to Drusillas Park in East Sussex on June 3, shining a spotlight on the zoo's dedication to animal welfare, conservation, and education.

Her Royal Highness was welcomed to the historic attraction, which marked its 100th anniversary in 2025, by local dignitaries and members of the Drusillas leadership team.

Among those greeting the Duchess were Vice Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex Kathy Sambrook, Wealden District Council Chair Gavin Blake-Coggins, and Managing Directors Cassie Poland and Ollie Smith.

Former owners Michael and Kitty Ann, who helped shape the park's legacy over several decades, were also present for the occasion.

The royal visit began at the Sulawesi black-crested macaque enclosure, where she met staff from across the organisation and learned about the wide-ranging expertise required to care for the animals and deliver its conservation goals.

Accompanied by Poland and Smith, the Duchess then toured several key areas of the zoo, gaining insight into Drusillas evolution over the years and its continued efforts to protect wildlife and inspire future generations.

The Zoo Manager Mark Kenward and Head Keeper Gemma Romanis introduced the Duchess to the park's sloth programme.

She showed a keen interest in the story of Flash, a sloth successfully hand-reared by keepers in 2016, and was fascinated by the animal's journey from human-assisted care to independent life.

Reflecting on the royal engagement, Managing Director Cassie Poland described the visit as a proud milestone for the attraction.

"It was a wonderful opportunity to showcase the passion and dedication of our team, as well as the conservation, education and animal welfare work that remains at the heart of everything we do,” she said.

The visit comes just weeks after Princess Anne officially opened a new gorilla habitat.