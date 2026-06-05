Duchess Sophie reminds fans of Kate's cancer announcement video

Duchess Sophie, a true fashionista, reminds fans of Princess Kate's daring move with her gesture during her latest outing.

The Duchess of Edinburgh slipped into the black and white striped jumper, similar to the one Princess of Wales donned for cancer announcement video message.

The move reminded fans of the Catherine's daring decison to reveal her shocking diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales wore the same colour sweater to share bombshell news from Windsor Castle Gardens in 2024, revealing that she's receiving cancer treatment.

Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie, known as the much-adored royal wives, always make fashion headlines for their glamorous gown and tiara moments, the latest outfit also reveals their sense of styling.

Lady Windsor's mother can be seen joining the dedicated Royal Windsor Flower Show volunteers, bringing the inspiring show garden to life ahead of the Royal Windsor Flower Show on 6 June 2026.

She looked stunning while putting a glance at kate's namesake flower, reminding fans of her resilience during cancer recovery.

She highlighted the importance of healthy soil, planting for pollinators and an understanding of how food is grown.

In the video message, the Princess of Wales sat on a bench before a row of yellow daffodils, a flower used by cancer organisations around the globe as a symbol of hope for those navigating the disease.

In the two-minute and 20-second video, Kate explained that she is undergoing treatment for cancer following "major abdominal surgery" in January.