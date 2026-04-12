Camila Cabello shares sweet moments with boyfriend during rare outing

Camila Cabello checked in at the 2026 Coachella Music Festival with her boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub.

Known for their frequent beach outings, the Señorita hitmaker and her beau were seen strolling on the grass at the annual event making a rare appearance.

The former Fifth Harmony star was wearing a tiered dress with knee high boots, while the Lebanese businessman sported a black outfit with a white t-shirt, colorful sneakers and fanny pack.

The lovebirds shared a sweet moment with Jermaine Mitchell as they ran into the model. The trio exchanged friendly greetings.

Moreover, the Worth It songstress could be seen chatting to other festival goers.

While the couple is known for their "sun-soaked getaways," their latest sightings have been at festival grounds and birthday celebrations rather than a beach.

Notably, the latest outing is the first time they were seen together publicly in over four months.

They were last spotted together at Halloween, when they attended a star-studded party, where the Havana chart-topper was dressed as a cowgirl!

The two also went Instagram official on Camila’s 29th birthday. On March 5, she posted a photo with her love interest as they strike a pose during her birthday celebrations