Taylor Swift cookie recipe dragged into Lively vs Baldoni legal fight

The ongoing legal fight between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken an unusual turn, with Taylor Swift unexpectedly being pulled into the case.



New documents filed by Lively’s legal team include several pieces of evidence, one of which is a Taylor Swift cookie recipe that appeared in past messages.

Baldoni’s lawyers have now asked the judge for more time to review these materials, saying that it is very unlikely that the recipe will actually be shown in court.

The case, which is set to begin on May 18, has already seen a large number of exhibits and witnesses.

Lively also added her husband Ryan Reynolds to the witness list, where he is expected to speak about issues linked to the film’s production and promotion.

This legal battle follows serious allegations which were made by Lively in December 2024, including claims of harassment and emotional distress.

Earlier this month, a judge dismissed several of her claims, which marked a setback for her side.

The situation has also affected her friendship with Swift, who became involved after lawyers requested access to their private messages.

Both Lively and Baldoni are expected to testify, as the case continues to grow more complex with each new development.