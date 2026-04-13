Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner spark romance rumours after Coachella outing

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner spotted at Justin Bieber's Coachella set together

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were spotted together at Coachella this weekend, and they seem to be surrounded by romance speculations now.

The 28-year-old actor and the supermodel, 30, were seen singing along to Justin Bieber during his headline set on Saturday, April 11.

The Kardashians star, who is close friends with Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, was visibly excited for the performance and the Frankenstein star was also seen hanging out with the Jenners, Timothee Chalamet, and their group at the music festival.

Elordi was even spotted wearing the Baby hitmaker’s SWAG merch hat during the event.

While some fans were initially surprised by the unexpected linkup, some declared, "kendall and jacob elordi dating is such an obvious thing that is bound to happen at some point."

More added, "The pairing just makes too much sense to ignore," and "omg they'd look perfect together."

However, some social media users also argued that the Euphoria alum was seated near the Kardashian-Jenners but was not attending the event with them.

They also added that Elordi and Jenner have been friends for many years. As for the rumoured couple, they have not addressed the speculations.