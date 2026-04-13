One check, eight golfers: how McIlroy’s repeat win topped lifetime of Masters earnings

Rory McIlroy's wait of over a decade finally comes to an end with dazzling triumph at Masters 2026 to complete the career Grand Slam.

McIlroy has become the fourth golfer to repeat as Masters champion and the tournament’s highest-earning golfer.

McIlroy has to wait only a year to lift the second Masters cup on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

After throwing away a six-stroke record lead in Saturday’s third round, McIlroy briefly gave up the lead again on Sunday before dominating the back nine at Augusta National.

McIlroy has become the first back-to-back Masters champion since Tiger Woods in 2001-02 and the fourth overall (Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo).

McIlroy registered his name as the only fourth golfer in the last four decades to hold a lead or tie for the lead at the end of all four rounds at the Masters.

What is the champion's check?

McIlroy jumped ahead over both Mickelson and Tiger Woods in career money winnings at Augusta National Golf Club by taking home a record $4.5 million for his one-shot defeat of Scottie Scheffler.

In 18 Masters appearances, McIlroy has now earned over $13 million.

The overall prize money at Augusta National has almost doubled in the past five years alone.

McIlroy’s winner’s check was 346% higher than the total Woods won in 2001, when he won his first Masters to collect a payout of $1 million ($1.008 million).

Credit: The Masters media guide

With this sixth major triumph, McIlroy joined England’s Faldo in second place for most majors among European golfers.