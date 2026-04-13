George, Charlotte, Louis receive delightful title in Archie, Lilibet absence

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, proud with their latest achievement.

The future faces of the royal family were last seen at Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, putting their best behaviour on display.

George was looking taller than before, Charlotte was composed as ever, and Louis was a breath of fresh air with no mischievous gestures this time.

The Waleses kids received a special title of "family's jewels in the crown" by a royal commentator.

According to Hello! Magazine, Robert Jobson shared, "What we saw on Easter Sunday was the Windsor dynasty 2.0. It showed the family as it is now, and they were all rallying to support the King."

The royal expert shed light on the photos that came out following Easter Sunday, calling George, Charlotte and Louis the future of the royal family.

"That future is set to include three rising royal stars, who are already showing every sign of being the family's jewels in the crown," he said.

George, who is second in line to the throne, and his siblings, Charlotte and Louis, appear to be well aware of their royal roots, unlike their cousin Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Sadly, amid the family feud, the Sussexes' children have been missing out on key events and moments, which must be upsetting for Prince Harry.