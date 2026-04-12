Queen Camilla forced to give up royal privilege to avoid new row with Kate

There are some strict rules, written and unwritten, that are staunchly followed by the members of the royal family as it not only a matter of tradition but a position of power.

The are some protocols regarding dress code which are followed by royal women, especially, which had been a cause of some simmering tensions.

King Charles’s wife reportedly has not been happy about how Princess Kate manages to become the centre of the spotlight during key events and Camilla is overshadowed despite being the senior most member next to the monarch.

While it is not a written rule, it is very well understood that the Queen has first dips on the choice of colour they are going to wear for any big event and three royal women have eyes on the same hue: blue, per royal commentator Amanda Matta.

The expert told Fox News Digital that Queen Camilla’s go-to shade is not just a choice but restricting the use of blue-coloured outfits signals “a visual hierarchy for royal events”.

Camilla was never a popular royal with the public given the circumstances are married was held and she has spent more than two decades reworking her image and the royal blue shade has been “central” to that plan.

“Her preferred shade is literally ‘royal blue’,” Amanda noted. “Never forget Camilla claiming blue and telling other royals, namely Kate [Middleton], they could not wear it.”

Camilla’s royal dresser Jacqui Meakin was also “apprehensive” about anyone else wearing the blue same time as the Queen, but some compromise had to be made in order to avoid a bitter falling out in an already embattled royal family.

The expert shared that the rule has been relaxed enough that “as long as the blues are very different shades”, Princess Kate and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, can wear blue for a joint royal event.