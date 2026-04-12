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Princess Anne joins celebration in Clerkenwell with handshake

Princess Anne powers through busy day with Windsor Castle duties first

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 12, 2026

Princess Anne joins celebration in Clerkenwell with handshake
Princess Anne joins celebration in Clerkenwell with handshake

Princess Anne arrived at St John’s Square in Clerkenwell, greeting attendees with a handshake on Friday, 10, April 2026.

Dressed sharply in her St John Ambulance uniform, Anne attended a special reception at Chapter Hall to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the National Cadet of the Year Competition.

As a senior figure and Commandant-in-Chief (Youth) within St John Ambulance, she has spent decades championing young cadets.

Earlier, the Princess had already carried out duties at Windsor Castle, demonstrating once again the steady work ethic that has made her one of the hardest-working members of the Royal Family.

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