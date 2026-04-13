Queen Camilla pens personal letter as Harry, Meghan ready to leave Montecito

Buckingham Palace released a special letter from Queen Camilla amid reports that the royal aides and the Sussex camp has been in contact to resolve some matters before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Australia visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to leave on Tuesday and there has been some “apprehension” surrounding the matter. However, the Palace is now making an effort to shift its attention back to the royals, as it shared a letter penned by the Queen Consort.

The Queen sent her regards to singer and actress to Dame Elaine Paige who received a major honour this year.

“I was delighted to learn that you are to receive this year's Special Award at the Olivier Awards 2026,” the message read. “I can think of no more fitting recipient: over the decades of your career, your talent, commitment and generosity of spirit have made you a truly defining figure in musical theatre.”

She noted that Elaine has “quite simply, brought huge joy to untold numbers of people across the globe and we are all in your debt”.

Camilla also made a point to acknowledge the kind gesture Elaine made by serenading a patient a few years as she witnessed the scene as she dubbed her a star.

King Charles's wife has been a firm supporter of the monarch through this rough phase as the royals deal with a slew of scandals and controversies. Camilla has been offering support whenever needed.

Even though the letter had been to honour a distinguised performer, it also served as a distraction for the royals, who are reportedly worried about what the Aussie visit would unfold.