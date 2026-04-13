Queen Camilla takes over King Charles key task in powerful move

King Charles could be handing over a very crucial mission to his wife Queen Camilla, as uproar grows around Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor investigation and the Epstein files.

The monarch was urged to meet with the Epstein survivors, as it would make a major difference in their fight for justice. When there was no response, Buckingham Palace gave a briefing on the matter suggesting that the King cannot meet the victims as it is still an active investigation.

Now, Camilla has reportedly been contacted by victims’ rights groups, since she has a history of advocating for abused women. Sources have revealed that Camilla could choose to meet with the victims in a private meeting during the US tour.

Although, insiders have told Daily Star that the discussion is at “very early stages”.

“The victims have made no secret of their desire to meet with her,” the source said. “Any negotiations would be top secret and in the very early stages but it would be a fantastic gesture of support on her part.”

According to lawyer Spencer Kuvin, who represents several Epstein survivors, Queen Camilla’s meeting could show that the royals mean what they say about supporting the victims.

“This is exactly the kind of moment where that commitment should translate into action,” he said. “A meeting with Epstein’s survivors would send a powerful message that their voices matter – not just in courtrooms, but in the corridors of power.”