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Andrew's relocation leaves Royal Lodge in ghostly silence

Royal Lodge goes quiet as Andrew moves out and the 'ghost town' era begins

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 12, 2026

Andrew&apos;s relocation leaves Royal Lodge in ghostly silence
Andrew’s relocation leaves Royal Lodge in ghostly silence

The grounds of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home at Royal Lodge in Windsor are reportedly now eerily quiet. 

One report described the once active estate as feeling like a “ghost town” following his departure.

The 30-plus room property, located within Windsor Home Park, had been his residence since 2004 and was previously known for its steady flow of activity and longstanding royal associations. 

Today, the estate is said to stand largely empty compared to its earlier years.

Royal Lodge itself is one of the more imposing residences on the Crown Estate.

Spread across multiple storeys and wings, featuring grand reception rooms, high ceilings, intricate decorative detailing and sweeping views over Windsor Great Park. 

Its scale and secluded setting have long made it one of the more notable royal residences outside Buckingham Palace.

Andrew’s exit comes after changes to his longstanding arrangement at the property, which had previously been tied to a favourable lease deal. 

That agreement is no longer in effect, leaving the future use of the residence uncertain for now.

He has since relocated to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, a significantly quieter and more modest setting compared with the grandeur of Royal Lodge.

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