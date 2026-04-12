 
Geo News

Andrew divides royal family, gains Duchess Sophie's support

Different paths in palace response spark talk of 'separation' within royal household

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 12, 2026

Andrew divides royal family, gains Duchess Sophie&apos;s support
Andrew divides royal family, gains Duchess Sophie's support

After stepping away from Royal Lodge, Andrew is said to have relocated to Marsh Farm earlier this week.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, were among the few family members to visit him, reportedly making a private “welfare check” amid growing concern about his wellbeing.

Sources close to the couple have described them as unsettled in recent weeks, with unease said to stem from the continuing allegations linked to Andrew’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein, claims he has consistently denied.

Princess Anne is also reported to have maintained contact during this period, with claims she even extended a private offer of accommodation at Gatcombe Park.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond has suggested these differing responses point to a broader split in approach within the monarchy itself. 

She described a “separation” between the institution and the more personal bonds within the family.

Bond said while the King and Prince William are focused on protecting the monarchy’s reputation, others appear more guided by familial duty.

According to Bond, that difference in perspective explains why some senior royals are keeping a careful distance, while others are said to be offering private support behind the scenes.

Kate Middleton gives ultimatum to Harry after Meghan's 'calculated' move 
Kate Middleton gives ultimatum to Harry after Meghan's 'calculated' move 
Queen Camilla forced to give up royal privilege to avoid new row with Kate
Queen Camilla forced to give up royal privilege to avoid new row with Kate
Prince William finally clarifies stance on contact with Andrew
Prince William finally clarifies stance on contact with Andrew
Royal family hit with heartbreak as Queen releases official statement
Royal family hit with heartbreak as Queen releases official statement
Meghan sends message after fresh Palace clash: ‘no need to overcomplicate'
Meghan sends message after fresh Palace clash: ‘no need to overcomplicate'
Princess Eugenie suffers brutal public snub despite William's sympathy
Princess Eugenie suffers brutal public snub despite William's sympathy
Princess Kate gets touching surprise from Hollywood after health journey
Princess Kate gets touching surprise from Hollywood after health journey
King Charles receives big update about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle UK trip
King Charles receives big update about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle UK trip