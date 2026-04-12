Andrew divides royal family, gains Duchess Sophie's support

After stepping away from Royal Lodge, Andrew is said to have relocated to Marsh Farm earlier this week.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, were among the few family members to visit him, reportedly making a private “welfare check” amid growing concern about his wellbeing.

Sources close to the couple have described them as unsettled in recent weeks, with unease said to stem from the continuing allegations linked to Andrew’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein, claims he has consistently denied.

Princess Anne is also reported to have maintained contact during this period, with claims she even extended a private offer of accommodation at Gatcombe Park.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond has suggested these differing responses point to a broader split in approach within the monarchy itself.

She described a “separation” between the institution and the more personal bonds within the family.

Bond said while the King and Prince William are focused on protecting the monarchy’s reputation, others appear more guided by familial duty.

According to Bond, that difference in perspective explains why some senior royals are keeping a careful distance, while others are said to be offering private support behind the scenes.