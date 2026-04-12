Palace reaction over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle huge announcement of 2026

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rang alarm bells inside the Palace after they made one of the big announcements of the year 2026.

In 2018, the world saw the active working royals, Harry and Meghan, performing a series of engagements in Australia.

They represented the firm and earned praise and love.

Now, after years, they dropped a huge news in March that they will undertake a series of duties, including private, business, and philanthropic.

The time is near, as their spokesperson shared earlier that the Sussexes' tour will begin in mid-April.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams shared the expected reaction of the Palace and King Charles' team, and that is not pleasing.

Speaking with the Daily Express, he said, "The Sussexes' faux royal tour to Australia is intended to boost their brand. One thing is undeniable. Their ability to get publicity is extraordinary."

Shedding light on the activities which Harry and Meghan perform, he added, "It has become notorious owing to Meghan’s main activity, her so-called all-women Wellness Weekend at the Inter InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach Hotel."

Whereas Harry will take part in engagements linked to the military and speak about mental health at Inter Edge Summit.

Richard shared, "It is also likely to upset the Palace as Australia is one of the King's realms and was due a visit by the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were last there in 2014."