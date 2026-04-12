Prince William cashes in millions from deserted jail

The Prince of Wales manages a vast Duchy portfolio but HMP Dartmoor stands out.

The historic prison in Devon is now sitting empty.

It has reportedly continued to generate significant income despite being closed due to safety concerns.

According to recent reports, the Duchy has been leasing the site to the Ministry of Justice for around £1.5 million a year since December 2023 bringing in an estimated £2.5 million over the past 20 months.

Category-C prison was shut in July 2024 after elevated levels of radon gas linked to lung cancer were discovered in prisoner accommodation.

The site is among dozens of prison and probation locations across the UK found to have higher than recommended radon levels.

Since its closure, the once operational facility has reportedly fallen into disrepair.

The Duchy of Cornwall has maintained that the lease arrangement follows longstanding agreements and was negotiated on a standard commercial basis, with both sides taking independent advice.

Officials say discussions with the Ministry of Justice are ongoing to determine the prison’s future.

Prince William inherited the Duchy following his father’s accession to the throne.

The situation reveals that sometimes unexpected responsibilities tied to managing one of Britain’s oldest landed estates can come with thoroughly modern challenges.