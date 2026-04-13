Justin Bieber's Coachella set earns Lizzo's praise as ‘transcendent' performance

Justin Bieber lit up Coachella with a career‑spanning set that had fans and fellow stars buzzing.

Lizzo had nothing but admiration for Jack Blue’s father after his return to the Coachella stage this past weekend.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

She called Bieber’s set “beautiful” and “transcendent.”

Performing on Saturday night, the Canadian superstar delivered a string of his biggest hits, including Baby and Never Say Never, alongside guests The Kid Laroi, Wizkid, Tems, and Dijon.

“I watched a popstar who grew up in front of the world fully transcend into his artistry last night,” Lizzo wrote.

“I watched someone who gave us his all, his whole life… finally nourish hisself (sic) …whoever chose to come with him was blessed with a beautiful ride.”

Lizzo, born as Melissa Jefferson, explained she didn’t take photos or videos because she wanted to be “fully present in the moment.”

She did, however, share a striking image of Bieber performing in front of a projection of one of his early YouTube clips, reflecting on his journey from teen sensation to seasoned artist.

“When you use your gift for God, it will make people uncomfortable. But that’s OK because the ones who stick beside you will feel the love,” she added, thanking Daisies hitmaker directly.

Hailey Bieber responded with a string of heart emojis, while Katy Perry, also in the crowd, joked in her own Instagram video, “Thank God he has Premium. I don’t wanna see no ads.”

Earlier in the weekend, Lizzo posted clips of herself enjoying The Strokes’ set, dubbing herself “Queen of Coachella 2026.”

The Grammy winner recently finished work on her fifth studio album, Love in Real Life, though a release date has yet to be announced.