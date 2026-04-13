Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton keep it casual at Coachella

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton added star wattage to Coachella 2026, but their night in the desert was deliberately understated.

The reality mogul and Formula 1 champion were spotted together Saturday night, moving through the crowd during Justin Bieber’s headlining set.

Security stayed close as the pair navigated the festival grounds, even linking arms at one point.

Both kept their looks casual, blending into the crowd rather than drawing attention.

Their appearance came during a weekend packed with major performances including sets from Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and The Strokes, making Bieber’s headline slot one of the festival’s most talked about moments.

It was a continuation of their recent pattern.

Earlier this month, Kardashian and Hamilton enjoyed downtime in Arizona, and they’ve also traveled together to the UK and Aspen, Colorado.

Their Coachella date follows a very public debut at Super Bowl LX, where the couple confirmed their relationship by cozying up in the stands.

Since then, they’ve balanced high profile outings with low key moments, signaling a preference for enjoying their time together without the fanfare.