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Prince William makes final call on Harry's arrival at Palace

Prince Harry's message of peace to King Charles appears to have backfired

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 13, 2026

Prince William makes final call on Harry&apos;s arrival at Palace
Prince William makes final call on Harry's arrival to Palace 

Prince William decided not to step back from his stern stance over his brother Prince Harry's much-discussed comeback.

The future King made it clear inside his circle that he is not ready to re-engage any members of the family who created controversies for the firm, Radar claimed.

The source shared, "There's a growing perception that William is taking a very hard-nosed, almost surgical approach to reshaping the environment around him as he prepares for kingship."

The Prince of Wales has reportedly been dubbed "ruthless" as he will not fall for emotional ties in order to safeguard the monarchy and the royal family's future.

"The word 'ruthless' keeps coming up because he's showing a clear willingness to cut through emotional ties and long-standing relationships if he believes they could pose a risk to the monarchy's stability or reputation," an insider added. 

It is important to mention that William's strict decision over Harry's reported arrival at the royal house came after the Duke approached King Charles for a Sandringham invite.

Harry is now publicly showing his desire to make peace and return to his home, but it appears that William will be the biggest hurdle in his way. 

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