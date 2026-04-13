Meghan breaks silence on Australia tour backlash: 'Let's have real chat'

Meghan Markle reacted to the Australia event appearance, which has become a hot topic of discussion.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading to Australia quite soon to undertake private, commercial and philanthropic engagements.

It is highly expected that Meghan and Harry will begin their tour in mid-April.

One of the gatherings that has grabbed attention was a fancy three-day retreat in Sydney, which will be attended by the former Suits actress.

Gemma O'Neill, the co-host of the Her Best Life podcast and the organiser of the event, will bring almost 300 women under the same roof, where Meghan will be a keynote speaker.

In a video released on Instagram, Gemma revealed that she had spoken to Meghan on a Zoom call, sharing that the Duchess is excited about the all-women meetup.

She said, "I've literally just got off the phone with Meghan... It couldn't have been any more real, and she was just so divine and so beautiful."

Speaking about Meghan's inner feelings related to the upcoming event, Gemma said that she is looking forward to having meaningful and fun conversations.

While quoting Meghan, the podcaster shared, "...she was just like 'let's just have a real chat. Let's just woman-to-woman, let's go for it.'"

It is important to note that Meghan's first comments about the most talked-about Australia tour came amid backlash.