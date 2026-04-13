King Charles brutal snub to gift sent by royal relative revealed

King Charles, who is working on keeping his family together and put an end on ongoing rifts, made a shocking move after he snubbed a gift that he had received.

The monarch has been an advocate of the natural environment and wildlife. He inculcated eco-friendly values to his both sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, hence it came as a surprise when Charles was put off by a sweet gesture from his family member.

According to a royal author, Charles developed an “aversion to everything feline” after his aunt, Princess Margaret presented him with a kitten for a present.

Charles had been quite young and when he saw the purring animal for the first time, he “disliked it on sight” and it did not fade away with time, per royal biographer Brian Hoey, who wrote Pets by Royal Appointment.

Charles “cannot even stand having one in the same room” as cats and this will shock people given the advocacy that he has done for wildlife in his youth and continues to do it.

The author suggested that given that some people describe themselves as cat lovers or dog lovers, the royal family notoriously favours dogs. From Queen Elizabeth II to Prince William, many royals preferred to have dogs as pets.

Charles and Camilla recently adopted a dog, after they had lost one.