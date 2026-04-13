Beatrice, Eugenie ‘clueless' about Fergie as royals grow suspicious

Sarah Ferguson seems to be turning into a growing headache for the royals once again despite being out of sight for more than two months since her exile.

There has been plenty of speculation about the former Duchess of York, who has fallen from grace owing to her connection with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

While it is better that Fergie has made herself disappear from the public eye, the royals are not suspicious about this ‘disappearing act’. According to a source cited by Rob Shuter, “no one knows exactly where she is” and that also means that King Charles and Prince William have no clue.

The source pointed out that Fergie is not someone “who disappears for good” and there is a high likely chance that she will be making a comeback, and it will probably make the royals nervous.

“She loves London, she loves society, and she loves attention,” the source explained. “That hasn’t changed.”

Fergie is thinking about a comeback and “timing is everything” for it. The concerning thing is that even her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie “don’t have the full picture either”.

This is possibly why the Palace would be worried about what next bombshell Fergie would be dropping. There has been speculation about a memoir and the TV show about cloning late Queen Elizabeth II’s dogs are already left the royals horrified.

Fergie’s return to spotlight is only waiting to happen, the royals can only hope that it’s not worse than the last.