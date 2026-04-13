King Charles issues message after Andrew sealed off from royal grounds

King Charles has taken a moment to rejoice a proud moment for his reign as he sent a message of congratulations as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor continues his efforts to frustrate the royals.

The monarch has ousted his disgraced brother but Andrew had reportedly been “dragging his heels” over his move to Marsh Farm despite the horrifying allegations against him.

However, it seems that the Palace aides could finally be able to heave a sigh of relief as Andrew’s move from the Royal Lodge was finally completed.

The final belongings of the former Duke of York were moved out, leaving it up to the King to decide what to do next with the property. Moreover, given that Andrew is currently banned from family events along with official ones, it is unlikely he would be seen in Windsor grounds any time soon.

Although the King had more to celebrate as Irish golfer won The Masters Tournament, which is one of the four men’s major championships in professional golf.

“Congratulations @rorymcilroy on your extraordinary back-to-back win at @themasters!” the office of the monarch shared the message on social media.

This also could bring back the debate over presenting a knighthood to the accomplished golfer. Last year, after his win, he was asked about if he would finally be able to receive his knighthood after David Beckham got his at 50.

“Look, if that were ever to happen, it would be an unbelievably massive honour,” Rory said during an interview.

“That’s obviously up to people a lot more powerful and important than me. But I mean, if it were to happen one day, it would be a very proud moment in my life.”