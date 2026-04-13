Prince Harry, Prince William's cousin makes big announcement

Prince Harry, Prince William's cousin makes surprising announcement

Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin has made an amazing announcement about her relationship status.

Daisy Knatchbull, the third cousin of the future monarch, has showed off her unique ring to reveal that she's engaged.

The famous designer shared the picture on her official social media account. She also offered a glimpse of Giovanni's stunning and thoughtful proposal, writing: "Will you marry me?"

She is set to marry her long-term partner, Italian music executive Giovanni Damiani. The proposal repotedly took place during a recent beach visit in the Bahamas.

The 33-year-old's designed clothes have also even been worn by the Princess of Wales.

The turtle sahap ring was captioned: "Getting hitched (and making gift shop turtle rings a thing)."

Daisy wore a floral bikini, while Giovanni looked casual in sunglasses and a shirt. Little is known about the couple's relationship, but they previously told a media out let taht they "live together" in London.

Giovanni works in music but is a keen cook, with Daisy telling us previously: "We eat a lot of Italian food," adding: "We’re always having Sunday lunches, barbecues and dinner parties."