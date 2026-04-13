Prince William and Kate's one month anniversary shared in mini documentary

William and Kate’s one month anniversary visit shared in mini documentary

A month on from a memorable royal drop-in, dessert brand Humble Crumble is still reliving the moment the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped behind the counter at Borough Market.

Humble Crumble shared a mini documentary on their YouTube channel on Sunday.

The video captures a refreshing side of Prince William and Princess Catherine as they were seen building crumbles from scratch.

Founder Kim reflects in the clip on how a simple homemade crumble first baked as a school project and grew into a business that now draws queues in one of London’s most iconic food markets.

Borough Market, with its thousand-year history and reputation for championing independent food makers, provided the perfect backdrop for the royal visit.

The couple also made their way around the market, pulling pints of coffee at social enterprise Change Please.

Kate and William tried their hand at piping meringues, and met local producers like Trethowan Brothers, known for their award-winning cheeses.

The future King and Queen weren’t just passing through, they were learning, laughing, and, as one team member joked, briefly becoming “trainees” on the job.