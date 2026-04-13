Matchup Monday: Guardians to start 3-game series at Cardinals—TV, time, streaming tonight

St. Louis Cardinals are getting ready to start a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians tonight, April 13, 2026.

Guardians has an upper hand with a 5-4 record in home games and an 8-7 record overall. The Cardinals are 3-0 in games when they out-hit opponents.

Cleveland Guardians have a 5-5 record on the road and a 9-7 record overall. The Guardians are 7-2 when they get eight or more hits.

Matchup Monday is the first big face-off this season between the two clubs.

So, if you’re wondering where and to catch all the live action from TV, schedules and streaming platform, we’ve got you covered.

The first pitch between Guardians vs. Cardinals is set to begin at 7:45 p.m. ET on Monday, April 13, 2026.

The Monday matchup will be played at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, and streaming can be accessed on MLB.TV and on both the franchises’ broadcasting platforms.

The Monday matchup will be played at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, and streaming can be accessed on MLB.TV and on both the franchises’ broadcasting platforms.

The key players to watch tonight on both sides are Hordan Walker, Ramon Urias and, for Guardians, Chase DeLauter and Angel Martinez.

Walker tops the Cardinals with nine extra-base hits (two doubles and seven home runs). Ramon Urias is 6 for 26 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

DeLauter, for the Guardians, leads with five home runs while posting a slugging percentage of .680.

Angel Martinez is 12 for 35 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.