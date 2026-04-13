Zara Larsson defends herself after mocking Justin Bieber's Coachella set

Zara Larsson doubles down on Justin Bieber Coachella criticism

Zara Larsson is not backing off from her opinion on Justin Bieber's Coachella set on Saturday, April 11, which she criticised for its laidback vibe.

The 28-year-old Swedish musician shared a video of herself watching Bieber's headline set and wrote, "It's giving let's smoke and watch YouTube," as the Baby hitmaker pulled up his early hits on YouTube and harmonised with his younger self.

Several fans called the Midnight Sun hitmaker out on her criticism, slamming her for picking battles with one artist after another, as she recently also fired shots against Taylor Swift.

Responding to the backlash, Larsson took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself on Stories with a caption that read, "You always got something to say," adding, "Correct!!!! You're new to this, I'm true to this!!"

The Lush Life songstress continued, "Everyone who's been with me for a minute knows I'm a yapper first. I was a blogger and I've had 3 podcasts looooool I can't shut up, it's just not in me."

Many social media sleuths appreciated Larsson's "fearlessness" to share her opinions out loud, and justified her opinion.

"I’m not even sure it was a drag cuz Bieber watching memes on YouTube is genuinely her type of humour. She’d still be right if she was dragging tho," one X user wrote, while others joked about how "she's always releasing a statement."