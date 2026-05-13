Taylor Swift spends quality time with family in New York City

Taylor Swift spend quality time with family in New York City

Taylor Swift has enjoyed a rare evening out with her entire family in New York City, taking over a West Village steakhouse for a special dinner on 11 May.

The 36-year-old superstar was spotted at The Eighty Six with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and her brother, Austin, proving that despite her global fame, she still makes time for her inner circle.

Stepping out in a sequined black Valentino minidress paired with silver heels and her signature red lipstick, the singer arrived hand-in-hand with her mother for the family reunion.

The choice of location was a nostalgic one for the Cruel Summer artist, as the West Village was once her local neighbourhood during her time living on the famous Cornelia Street.

Although she now lives in nearby Tribeca, she is frequently seen returning to her old stomping grounds.

Her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, wasn't at the dinner table this time, but the pair have been inseparable lately.

Only days before the New York outing, the couple were in Greece celebrating the wedding of Travis’ teammate George Karlaftis and Kaia Harris on 9 May.

Following that star-studded ceremony, attention has naturally turned back to Taylor and Travis’ own wedding plans. While the couple have kept specific details under wraps, Taylor previously shared her excitement about the planning process during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

She mentioned that she expects the experience to be a fun one, noting that weddings only tend to get stressful when the guest list is restricted and people are left wondering if they've made the cut.