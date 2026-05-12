Savannah Guthrie reflects on loss and hope in emotional Mother’s Day post

Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional Mother’s Day message as her family continues searching for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

In a heartfelt social media post, the Today Show host spoke about the pain her family has been carrying since Nancy disappeared earlier this year.

Savannah wrote that they miss her every single day and promised they will never stop looking for her.

She also asked the public to share any information that could help investigators.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home near Tucson, Arizona, at the end of January.

Authorities believe she may have been abducted after security footage reportedly showed a masked person outside her house during the night.

Savannah’s tribute included personal family videos showing Nancy spending time with her children and grandchildren.

However, the emotional post ended with a direct request for people to contact the FBI if they know anything connected to the case.

The FBI is currently offering a big reward for information that could help bring Nancy home or lead to an arrest.

Savannah’s family has also added its own reward as the investigation continues.

Although no arrests have been made yet, officials recently shared that investigators believe they are getting closer to solving the case.