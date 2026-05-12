 
Geo News

Savannah Guthrie reflects on loss and hope in emotional Mother's Day post

Savannah says the family miss Nancy Guthrie every day and promised they will never stop looking for her
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 12, 2026

Savannah Guthrie reflects on loss and hope in emotional Mother&apos;s Day post
Savannah Guthrie reflects on loss and hope in emotional Mother’s Day post

Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional Mother’s Day message as her family continues searching for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

In a heartfelt social media post, the Today Show host spoke about the pain her family has been carrying since Nancy disappeared earlier this year.

Savannah wrote that they miss her every single day and promised they will never stop looking for her.

She also asked the public to share any information that could help investigators.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home near Tucson, Arizona, at the end of January.

Authorities believe she may have been abducted after security footage reportedly showed a masked person outside her house during the night.

Savannah’s tribute included personal family videos showing Nancy spending time with her children and grandchildren.

However, the emotional post ended with a direct request for people to contact the FBI if they know anything connected to the case.

The FBI is currently offering a big reward for information that could help bring Nancy home or lead to an arrest.

Savannah’s family has also added its own reward as the investigation continues.

Although no arrests have been made yet, officials recently shared that investigators believe they are getting closer to solving the case.

Beyoncé music theft case ends in guilty plea
Beyoncé music theft case ends in guilty plea
David Beckham reportedly furious over Victoria's latest move
David Beckham reportedly furious over Victoria's latest move
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs back together? Here's the truth
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs back together? Here's the truth
Is Kylie Jenner afraid of losing Timothée Chalamet after past heartbreaks?
Is Kylie Jenner afraid of losing Timothée Chalamet after past heartbreaks?
Zoë Kravitz doubts Harry Styles relationship: 'Are We doing this properly?'
Zoë Kravitz doubts Harry Styles relationship: 'Are We doing this properly?'
TV chef arrested in London over serious assault allegations
TV chef arrested in London over serious assault allegations
Kim Zolciak breaks silence after Kroy Biermann seen with ex wife of boyfriend
Kim Zolciak breaks silence after Kroy Biermann seen with ex wife of boyfriend
Lisa Kudrow shares unsettling concern amid feud rumours with Jennifer Aniston
Lisa Kudrow shares unsettling concern amid feud rumours with Jennifer Aniston