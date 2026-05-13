Katy Perry reacts to ex Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen's engagement

Katy Perry has shared a hilarious reaction to the news that her former boyfriend, Josh Groban, is officially off the market after getting engaged to West End star Natalie McQueen.

The 41-year-old pop star took to TikTok on Monday, 11 May, to post a tongue-in-cheek video featuring a screenshot of the happy couple’s announcement.

Using a green screen effect, Perry appeared in a white robe with her hair tied up, looking visibly "distraught" as she poured a drink into a glass until it overflowed.

To drive the joke home, she set the clip to her 2010 hit The One That Got Away, a song she famously admitted was inspired by Groban.

The Firework singer kept the caption simple with a brief "Congrats," but the video told a different story as she toasted the camera, took a massive gulp, and jokingly sobbed for her followers.

This playful mourning comes years after Perry first confirmed during a 2017 interview with James Corden that Groban was indeed the muse behind her melancholy track about lost love.

The pair dated briefly back in 2009 but have remained close friends over the years, with Groban previously describing their bond as "very, very good friends to this day."

Groban, for his part, was famously surprised when he first learned he was the inspiration for the song, once joking that he didn't quite see the resemblance to the lyrics since he never owned a Mustang or had any tattoos.

The 45-year-old singer announced his engagement to McQueen on 21 April following a magical proposal at Disneyland.

He shared his excitement online, calling McQueen his best friend and thanking Disney for helping to create the "best day of our lives" while showing off a ring he helped design.

While Perry is clearly enjoying the joke about her "lost" romance, her own love life has taken a high-profile turn recently.

Following her split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom last year, the singer has moved on with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.