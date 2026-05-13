Disney+ makes ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash' release date public

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is heading to Disney+ on 24 June, giving fans a chance to revisit the Sully family's latest battle on Pandora from home.

The third film in the Avatar series pit the Sullys against a fiery enemy Na'vi tribe and stars Sam Worthington alongside returning cast members Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Bailey Bass, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion and Edie Falco.

Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis joined the franchise as new characters.

Since its theatrical release on 19 December, the film has grossed $1.4 billion globally, making it Hollywood's third film from 2025 to cross the billion-dollar mark, following Disney's Lilo & Stitch remake and Zootopia 2.

The achievement also pushed Cameron's Avatar trilogy to become the highest-grossing film trilogy of all time.

It is a remarkable run for a franchise that launched with the original Avatar in 2009, which remains the highest-grossing film in cinema history with a lifetime global haul of over $2.9 billion.

Its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, added a further $2.3 billion when it arrived in 2022.

The story is far from finished.

A fourth Avatar film is expected in 2029 and a fifth in 2031.

Cameron has spoken about plans to jump ahead in time across the remaining sequels, ageing up the Sully children and further developing the wind traders introduced in Fire and Ash.