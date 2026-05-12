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Demi Moore makes bombshell claims about AI use in Hollywood

Demi Moore adds to the ongoing debate about the pros and cons of AI in Hollywood
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 12, 2026

Demi Moore makes bombshell claims about AI use in Hollywood

Demi Moore urged Hollywood to embrace artificial intelligence rather than resist it.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival jury press conference on Tuesday, Moore said that “AI is here” and the industry must “find ways in which we can work with it.”

She cautioned that fighting against the technology is “a battle that we will lose.”

Asked whether Hollywood is doing enough to regulate AI, Moore admitted, “I don’t know the answer to that. And so my inclination would be to say probably not.”

Moore, who last appeared at Cannes with her body horror hit The Substance, acknowledged both the promise and limitations of AI.

“There’s beautiful aspects to being able to utilize it,” she said, but stressed that true art comes from the human spirit. “What it can never replace is what true art comes from … the soul.”

Moore is serving on this year’s Cannes competition jury alongside Park Chan wook, Ruth Negga, Laura Wandel, Diego Céspedes, Isaach de Bankolé, Paul Laverty, Chloé Zhao and Stellan Skarsgård.

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