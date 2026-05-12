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Jamie Foxx to welcome baby no. 3, his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx shares daughters Corinne with Connie Kline and Anelise with ex Kristin Grannis
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 12, 2026

Jamie Foxx to welcome baby no. 3, his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx is about to expand his family.

TMZ reported the news that the Oscar winning actor, singer, and comedian is expecting his third child, his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.

Foxx is already a proud father to daughters Corinne (32) and Anelise (17), from previous relationships.

He shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline and Anelise with ex Kristin Grannis.

Foxx and Huckstepp were first linked in August 2023 after being spotted dining in Malibu.

Jamie Foxx to welcome baby no. 3, his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

Though the couple briefly split in early 2025, they reunited later that year, appearing together at Nobu in Malibu and later enjoying outings in Miami.

The actor has long spoken about the joy of fatherhood.

In a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, he said the best part of being a dad is “watching them light up when you come into a room. Helping them work out a problem that you’ve probably gone through.”.”

Foxx’s daughters have also been his strongest supporters.

In April 2023, Corinne revealed he had suffered a “medical complication” while filming Back in Action in Atlanta.

Foxx later shared that he had experienced a brain bleed leading to a stroke.

In June 2025, he credited Corinne and Anelise with “saving” him during an emotional BET Awards speech, where he received the Ultimate Icon Honor.

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