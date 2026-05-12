Tiger Woods suffers courtroom setback in DUI case while remaining in rehab

Tiger Woods’ legal battle over his March DUI arrest took a hit Tuesday.

Woods’ attorney, Douglas Duncan, appeared in Martin County Court to object to a subpoena requesting details of prescriptions filled between Jan. 1 and March 27, the day of Woods’ rollover crash near his Jupiter Island home.

Duncan argued his client had a constitutional right to privacy and asked that the records be sealed.

Judge Darren Steele agreed to keep the documents from public view but ultimately granted prosecutors’ motion.

The five time Masters champion was arrested after officers observed “signs of impairment” at the crash scene and found hydrocodone pills in his pocket.

Though Woods passed a breathalyzer, he failed field sobriety tests and refused a urinalysis.

He was charged with misdemeanor DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test, later adding a citation for careless driving. Woods pleaded not guilty on March 31.

Hours after entering his plea, Woods announced he would step away from golf to seek treatment.

He checked into a rehab facility in Switzerland in mid April, where he is undergoing “intense” psychological therapy and working to manage chronic pain without opioids, according to Page Six.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods said in a statement. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.”