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Hailey Bieber makes surprise appearance in 'Euphoria' with Alexa Demie

Hailey Bieber shocks fans with cameo in 'Euphoria' Season 3

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 13, 2026

Hailey Bieber makes surprise appearance in &apos;Euphoria&apos; with Alexa Demie
Hailey Bieber shocks fans with cameo in 'Euphoria' Season 3

Euphoria fans were in for a surprise as they noticed a familiar face in the first episode of Season 3. Hailey Bieber made a surprise appearance as herself on Alexa Demie's character Maddy Perez's Instagram.

The 29-year-old supermodel was featured in the episode as a high-profile friend of Demie's, who Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie Howard was stalking on social media. 

The show's creators used one of the real-life pictures of the Rhode Beauty founder and the actress, from a 2022 Tiffany & Co. event that they attended. 

Demie and Bieber are friends in real life and have been spotted together multiple times, but fans were surprised by the appearance regardless. 

"OMG Hailey Bieber!!! in the first episode," one fan wrote on social media, as others began to flock around with their initial reactions. 

Another added, "im crying they just used Alexa and Hailey’s Getty pictures," and "Maddy Perez living her best life like it’s a different show."

More chimed in to add, "LMAO WHAT THEY PLAYED JUSTINS MUSIC AND SHOWED HAILEY ON INSTAGRAM IN EUPHORIA," and "i did NOT see this coming."

The new season of the well-loved show captures the characters in their lives after they have began their adult lives, following the earlier seasons where they were navigating high school and growing up. 

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