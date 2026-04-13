Cardi B ex Offset ‘rises' after shooting, vows to 'be better'

Cardi B’s former partner Offset is proving resilience is part of his rhythm.

Just five days after being shot in Hollywood, Florida, the rapper made his first public appearance.

Recently, he was at Rowfest at the University of Arkansas where he rose from a wheelchair to perform.

In a video shared on Instagram, Offset appeared onstage in a skeleton mask.

He was initially seated in a wheelchair before standing to cheers from the crowd.

A throne like chair was placed nearby in case he needed rest, but he powered through a set that included Migos’ 2016 hit Bad and Boujee.

The day before Rowfest, Offset broke his silence on the April 6 shooting, which occurred at the valet stand of the Hard Rock Casino.

“Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good… but I’m planning to be better! I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music… realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses… Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win,” he wrote on Instagram.

Reportedly, rapper Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the incident, though his lawyer denied any link to the shooting.

A second person was detained but not charged, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Offset rose to fame as one third of Grammy nominated Migos.

He released his third solo album Kiari in 2025.

Prior to the shooting, he was also sued by Detroit’s MotorCity Casino Hotel over a reported $100,000 debt.

Entertainment Weekly reported Offset opened the credit line in March 2024, but when MotorCity attempted to withdraw funds from his account, the transaction failed due to insufficient funds.

Despite legal and personal challenges, Offset’s Rowfest performance signals a determination to keep moving forward.