Kourtney Kardashian gives a glimpse into Coachella with Travis Barker

Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Coachella weekend with Travis Barker and kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kept up with their tradition of being the rockstar and the rockstar girlfriend at Coachella as she joined him backstage.

The 50-year-old rock musician performed at the outdoor stage with the hip-hop duo Clipse on Sunday, April 12, while Kardashian, 46, looked on proudly.

The reality star later took to Instagram and shared snippets from their time at the festival on Stories – including a little glimpse of their son, Rocky Thirteen.

For their road trip, the Lemme founder tied her hair back with a head scarf, with her husband sporting a black blazer.

As for their toddler, he seemed to be wearing a yellow sweater from a picture of his hand resting on the Blink-182 drummer’s drums.

This was not the first time that Kardashian and Rocky joined Barker to watch him perform. The mother-son duo was last spotted at the Innings Festival in February, watching the rockstar in his element.

While Rocky has not made an appearance on either social media or The Kardashians reality show, the mom of four have often talked about how he inherited his love for drums from his dad.

In one of the episodes back in December, Rocky was also seen experimenting with a guitar without showing his face.