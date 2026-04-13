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'The Capture' season 3 finale explained with major twists and reveals

The third season of The Capture premiered on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, March 8, 2026

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 13, 2026

&apos;The Capture&apos; season 3 finale explained with major twists and reveals
'The Capture' season 3 finale explained with major twists and reveals

The final episode of The Capture season three delivers a tense and shocking ending filled with twists, hidden truths and sudden violence.

The story is about the shooting of Isaac Turner and slowly reveals that Noah Pierson is actually Captain William Walker from Special Forces. 

It is also revealed that he killed Turner after being forced to act under pressure from a powerful system called The Increment, which was controlling his life through a heart device.

As the story moves forward, it becomes clear that The Increment has deep control over several key people, including Rachel Carey’s own colleagues. They are being blackmailed and forced to follow orders they cannot escape.

A major twist comes with Simon, who is not a real person but an artificial intelligence system. 

This AI is appear to be guiding actions, planning operations and even ordering deaths from behind the scenes.

Rachel Carey regains control of her position but things spiral again in no time when she is captured and shown disturbing events involving her sister, leaving her unsure of what is real and what is fake.

The biggest shock arrives during an inquiry when Gemma Garland is revealed as a key figure in the Correction programme. 

Moments later, Noah Pierson enters the hearing and shoots her dead, changing everything in an instant.

In the final moments, Noah is also killed after the conflicting orders from the system. 

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