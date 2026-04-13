US flights current situation: Everything to know about which are resuming, which are delayed

Published April 13, 2026
Air travel across the United States descended into chaos on Monday, April 13, due to severe weather, air traffic congestion, and staffing shortages.
Due to these circumstances, thousands of passengers were left stranded at major national hubs.
The aviation reports noted that around 135 flights have been cancelled and over 1,900 have been delayed.
The major affected airports include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Boston, and Houston.
Major carriers like Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and JetBlue have all been affected, as disruptions cascade through interconnected flight networks.
At critical hubs, the disruption led to ground delays, programme and flow control measures at major hubs by the Federal Aviation Administration. Due to these measures, passengers experienced slow departures, late arrivals, and missing rotations.
Some air carriers have resumed operations, although full normalcy remains hours away. Resumed air carriers are:
Some airports are still facing disruptions, including:
There are some airlines still experiencing major delays, like Delta, American, United, Spirit, and JetBlue. The impact of previous weather conditions has delayed departures during afternoon and evening times, especially flights connecting through the Northeast and Midwest regions.