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US flights current situation: Everything to know about which are resuming, which are delayed

Severe storms, staffing shortages trigger widespread flight chaos across US airports

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 13, 2026

US flights current situation: Everything to know about which are resuming, which are delayed
US flights current situation: Everything to know about which are resuming, which are delayed

Air travel across the United States descended into chaos on Monday, April 13, due to severe weather, air traffic congestion, and staffing shortages.

Due to these circumstances, thousands of passengers were left stranded at major national hubs.

The aviation reports noted that around 135 flights have been cancelled and over 1,900 have been delayed.

The major affected airports include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Boston, and Houston.

Major carriers like Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and JetBlue have all been affected, as disruptions cascade through interconnected flight networks.

At critical hubs, the disruption led to ground delays, programme and flow control measures at major hubs by the Federal Aviation Administration. Due to these measures, passengers experienced slow departures, late arrivals, and missing rotations.

Which flights are resuming

Some air carriers have resumed operations, although full normalcy remains hours away. Resumed air carriers are:

  • Delta Air Lines has recommenced its flights from ATL, apart from the morning stoppage of flights at that airport, although 60-90 minute delays still linger.
  • American Airlines has partially resumed operations at DFW and ORD, while prioritizing international and long-distance flights.
  • Operations have been partially resumed by United Airlines from IAH and DEN, though there are fewer flight schedules being operated than usual.
  • JetBlue and Spirit Airlines have been slowly resuming their flight schedules from BOS and EWR, with short-range flights taking precedence over others.

Which flights are delayed

Some airports are still facing disruptions, including:

  • New York JFK
  • New York LaGuardia (LGA)
  • Chicago O’Hare (ORD)
  • Los Angeles (LAX)
  • Atlanta (ATL)

There are some airlines still experiencing major delays, like Delta, American, United, Spirit, and JetBlue. The impact of previous weather conditions has delayed departures during afternoon and evening times, especially flights connecting through the Northeast and Midwest regions.

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