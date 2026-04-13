'Michael' biopic sparks emotional crowd response at early screenings

Michael is already getting strong attention after early screenings, with many viewers saying it feels emotional and powerful.

A lot of the talk is around Jaafar Jackson, who plays Michael Jackson in the film.

People who watched it early say that his performance feels very real, with a strong physical resemblance and a voice style that fits the role closely.

Viewers also shared that the music scenes had a big impact in the cinema as some of them even said they found themselves reacting in the moment, like singing along or getting emotional during famous songs.

The film recreates some of Michael Jackson’s most well known live performances and these parts are being called the most exciting.

Many say that the staging feels big and close to how his real concerts looked.

Early comments also suggest the movie shows more than just fame and it gives a softer look at his personal journey too, which adds emotion to the story.

While full reviews are still not out, the first reactions are mostly positive and focused on how strongly the film connects with audiences.

The movie is set to release on April 22, 2026, and interest around it is growing fast.