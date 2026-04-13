Bahamas missing woman: Here’s key updates on Brian Hooker as custody deadline nears

Brian Hooker remains in Bahamian police custody as officials continue questioning him for the third time on Monday, April 13.

The key investigation remains about his wife Lynette’s disappearance at sea, with a deadline to charge or release him approaching.

It’s been eight days since the 55-year-old experienced sailor went missing. She was last seen on April 4, 2026.

According to authorities, her husband reported that she “fell overboard” from a dinghy while travelling from Hope Town to Elbow Cay.

On April 8, Brian Hooker was arrested but not charged.

According to his attorney, he “categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing.”

As per recent updates shared by CBS News, Lynette shared a “real bad” sailing experience with Brian in 2024, and the couple had decided to “call it quits.”

Lynette wrote to fellow boater Marnee Stevenson: “It was really bad. I can’t be out there with him. I quit my awesome career, sold my house, and gave away everything I own to cruise.”

However, a month later, the couple reconciled.

Lynette’s daughter adds up to more suspicion as she told Fox News that her stepfather’s story “just doesn’t add up” and she believes “something might have happened to” her mother.

She also claimed that Brian had a history of violence.

Brian is "heartbroken and distraught," his lawyer stated. Before being arrested, he posted on Facebook that "unpredictable seas and strong winds" made Lynette fall into the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard has launched its own independent criminal probe. If Bahamian authorities choose not to file charges against Brian by Monday night, then he has to be freed, as per his lawyer.