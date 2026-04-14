Paxton Lynch's NFL comeback cut short by serious knee injury

Paxton Lynch comeback to the National Football League (NFL) dream was shattered by a serious knee injury while playing in the National Arena League.

The former Denver Broncos quarterback suffered a serious knee injury on March 28 in Salina, Kansas. His team, the Colorado Spartans, were facing Liberty. It was only his third game.

Lynch tore his LCL, ending his season.

He was playing in the National Arena League for just $600 a game. Reports suggest that the player was trying to make a comeback to the NFL instead of focusing on earning money.

In an interview with The Denver Post, the 32-year-old player said: "I was pissed off and it sucks. I didn't want it to be like this."

Lynch appeared heartbroken due to the injury halting his comeback; however, he said playing football again was worth it.

He said, “I played with full confidence and didn't care what anyone thought. It felt good to do that again."

It has been almost ten years since Lynch last played in the NFL. The Broncos drafted him 26th overall in 2016. He stood 6-foot-7 and weighed 244 pounds. Denver hoped he would lead the team after Peyton Manning retired.

It never happened. Lynch played just five NFL games, with his last in 2017.

He later joined the Seahawks and Steelers. Lynch was out of the league by 2020.

Since then, Lynch has tried the CFL, USFL, and XFL. Arena football was his latest attempt but injury has added another setback to his long awaited comeback.