Katie Price refuses to give up on marriage as she flies to meet jailed husband

Last week, Katie lost access to her Instagram account after it was banned

After days of searching for her missing husband Lee Andrews, Katie Price has flown to Dubai in hopes of reuniting with him ahead of his release from prison.

The self-proclaimed businessman is currently in prison and has been incarcerated over a 'private civil matter' in Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison.

Interestingly, Lee, who is due to be released on Monday, re-followed the star on Instagram after previously unfollowing her.

The mum-of-five was spotted at a London airport alongside videographer Ben Algar.

It is pertinent to mention that during a previous episode of her podcast, Katie vowed to question Lee about everything, as both she and her fans needs answers surrounding him once he released from jail.

What particularly caught fans' attention was her huge diamond sparkler, gifted by Lee as her wedding band, as she continued to show her love and support for him.

A source told the DailyMail that Katie feels disappointed and caught in the middle of a confusing situation after being made to look foolish in front of her loved ones.'

‘She’s being shown things on a daily basis about him and showing he’s a possible fraud. She doesn’t want to admit defeat and call it a day on their marriage.'

Last week, Katie lost access to her Instagram account after it was banned. However, she returned to the social media platform on Monday.