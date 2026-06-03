Jeremy Allen White goes out with ‘Shameless’ costar during LA outing

Forget the kitchen stress of The Bear – Jeremy Allen White just served fans a healthy dose of nostalgia.

The Emmy-winning actor was spotted enjoying a sunny Los Angeles hike with former Shameless co-star Shanola Hampton on June 2, proving that some TV friendships survive long after the cameras stop rolling.

Hampton, who played fan-favourite Veronica Fisher, walked her dog while catching up with White, who famously portrayed Lip Gallagher.

After hitting the trail, the duo grabbed coffee nearby, instantly sending longtime Shameless fans down memory lane.

Their reunion comes years after the beloved series wrapped its 11-season run, though the cast has remained close. In 2023, White and Hampton joined several former cast mates on SAG-AFTRA picket lines, showing that the Gallagher family bond is still very much alive.

While White is currently dominating television as Camry Berzatto on The Bear, he previously admitted that leaving Shameless was not entirely easy.

"There was a period where I stopped feeling like an actor and I started feeling like I was just here to do this show," White said in a past interview.

"When it was going to end, I was questioning: Maybe I do just exist on this show. What else is there? Am I an actor?"

Thankfully, the answer turned out to be yes.

From the Iron Claw to portraying Bruce Springsteen and leading The Bear, White’s post-Shameless career has been on fire. Still, the casual reunion was enough to remind fans where it all began.

And honestly? Lip and Veronica grabbing coffee in 2026 was not on anyone’s bingo card – but fans are not complaining.