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Taylor Swift surprises fans with 'exceptional' declaration ahead of wedding

Taylor Swift hypes Paul McCartney's new records days before her own song drops
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 03, 2026

Taylor Swift surprises fans with &apos;exceptional&apos; declaration ahead of wedding
Taylor Swift surprises fans with 'exceptional' declaration ahead of wedding 

Just days before releasing new music of her own, Taylor Swift decided to shine the spotlight on another legendary songwriter – and fans loved every second of it.

The pop superstar took to her Instagram story on Tuesday night to celebrate Paul McCartney’s newly released album The Boys of Dungeon Lane, proving that even global chart-toppers still have musical heroes.

Taylor Swift surprises fans with exceptional declaration ahead of wedding

Sharing McCartney’s promotional post, Swift added a simple but heartfelt message alongside a flexed-bicep emoji: “Never not inspired by this eternally exceptional artist.”

The tribute quickly caught fans’ attention, especially with Swift preparing to drop her own highly anticipated track, I Knew It, I Knew You, from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack later this week.

Of course, the admiration between the two music icons goes way back.

Fans may remember their memorable 2020conversation about songwriting, where McCartney revealed he had hoped Swift would join him onstage at Glastonbury before the festival was canceled.

When Swift asked asked, “Were you going to invite me?” McCartney replied, “I was hoping that you would. I was going to ask you.”

And yes, he even remembered one of her biggest hits.

“I know it, it’s in C!” McCartney joked while talking about performing Shake It Off together again.

The pair have shared more than interviews over the years, from a surprise performance connection at an SNL after party to McCartney enthusiastically dancing at Swift’s Eras Tour stop in London.

For Swifties, the message was a reminder that even as Taylor gears up for next chapter, she’s still taking time to celebrate the artists who helped inspire it.

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