Prince Harry, Meghan kick off Australia tour with roaring welcome

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Melbourne during the early hours of Tuesday morning to kick off their non-royal tour in Down Under.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who last came to Australia in 2018 as working royals, had a number of engagements that they will be attending to in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra over the course of next few days.

For the first engagement of the visit, they visited Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital, where they visited patients and their families.

A big crowd warmly welcomed the couple as the public greeted them and gave them flowers in a sweet gesture. The horde of people that came to the venue seemed to rival the welcome Princess Kate received when she made her comeback to royal duties in early 2025 following her cancer treatment.

The Royal Children’s Hospital is one of Australia’s leading paediatric hospitals, known for specialist care, research, and family-focused services, and is located in Royal Park. The visit is a part of their mission to spotlight mental health and community support.

The Sussexes were also mindful of the protocol that they once followed as working royals as Meghan opted for an Australian designer for her sartorial statement. She was dressed in a sleek navy Karen Gee dress paired with matching pumps. Hand-in-hand, next to her, Harry wore a suit in the same shade and wore a simple white dress shirt for a semi-formal event.