Alix Earle fires back after Alex Cooper's “passive aggressive” comment

Alix Earle is stepping into the spotlight of a feud that has been simmering for more than a year.

The 25-year-old influencer and Hot Mess podcast host responded after Alex Cooper, the creator of Call Her Daddy and founder of the Unwell Network, publicly accused her of stirring unnecessary drama.

Cooper took to TikTok April 13, tagging Earle in a video where she criticized the influencer’s online behavior.

Cooper suggested that Earle’s reposts, likes, and subtle comments were fueling tension, and urged her to stop being indirect and share her side of the story openly.

Earle didn’t let the moment pass.

She reposted Cooper’s video to her own TikTok profile and dropped a short but telling comment: “Okay on it!!”

The reply was brief but carried weight, signaling that Earle may finally be ready to speak out after months of speculation.

The tension between the two dates back to February 2025, when Earle’s Hot Mess podcast abruptly exited Cooper’s Unwell Network.

Fans had already begun whispering about a rift earlier that month when Earle was noticeably absent from Unwell’s Super Bowl party in New Orleans.

Cooper later addressed the situation, clarifying that Earle owned her IP and that Unwell wasn’t blocking her from podcasting.

But Earle herself hinted at deeper issues in August 2025, responding to a fan’s question about Cooper with the pointed remark: “How much time do you have?”

The latest spark came just last week, when Earle reposted a TikTok criticizing Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, accusing her of profiting off women’s vulnerable moments.

That move appeared to push Cooper into calling her out directly, escalating the feud from subtle shade to open confrontation.

Behind the scenes, the stakes are high.

Cooper has built Unwell into a hub for influencer led podcasts since its launch in 2023, signing marquee names like Madeline Argy alongside Earle.

Earle’s departure was one of the first cracks in the network’s glossy façade, and fans have been waiting ever since for the full story.