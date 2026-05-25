Restaurants open on Memorial Day: Full list of chains operating nationwide

Most restaurants across the United States are expected to remain open on Memorial Day 2026, offering diners a wide range of fast-food, casual dining, and chain restaurant options. The federal holiday is observed to honour fallen military service members.

Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 25, 2026, is traditionally one of the busiest travel and leisure weekends in the U.S., as millions of Americans take part in gatherings, barbecues, and dining out.

Fast Food chains largely open

Major fast-food chains are expected to operate on regular or slightly adjusted hours. Popular outlets such as

McDonald’s,

Starbucks,

Taco Bell,

Chipotle,

Dunkin’,

Burger King,

Wendy’s

typically remain open on Memorial Day, though hours may vary by location.

Chains like Chick-fil-A are also expected to open on the holiday, unlike their usual Sunday closures.

Casual dining and family restaurants

Casual dining restaurants are also widely expected to welcome customers throughout the day. Chains including

Applebee’s,

Olive Garden,

Chili’s,

Red Lobster,

The Cheesecake Factory,

Buffalo Wild Wings

usually operate on Memorial Day, making them common choices for families and groups.

Steakhouse brands such as LongHorn Steakhouse and Outback Steakhouse also typically remain open, often seeing increased demand during the holiday weekend.

Grocery stores and retail dining options

Many grocery store-based eateries and food courts inside large retailers also remain open, as supermarkets like

Walmart,

Target,

Kroger,

Trader Joe’s,

Aldi

generally continue regular operations on Memorial Day.

However, some retailers such as Costco typically close for the holiday.

Hours may vary by location

While most restaurant chains remain open, businesses often adjust operating hours depending on location and staffing. Industry experts recommend checking individual restaurant websites or calling ahead before visiting.

Some services, including banks, post offices, and government offices, are closed for Memorial Day as part of the federal holiday schedule.

Why restaurants stay open on Memorial Day

Memorial Day has become both a day of remembrance and the unofficial start of summer in the United States. As a result, restaurants see increased foot traffic from travelers, families, and holiday gatherings, making it one of the most active dining weekends of the year.