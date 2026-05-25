Restaurants open on Memorial Day: Full list of chains operating nationwide

Published May 25, 2026
Most restaurants across the United States are expected to remain open on Memorial Day 2026, offering diners a wide range of fast-food, casual dining, and chain restaurant options. The federal holiday is observed to honour fallen military service members.
Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 25, 2026, is traditionally one of the busiest travel and leisure weekends in the U.S., as millions of Americans take part in gatherings, barbecues, and dining out.
Major fast-food chains are expected to operate on regular or slightly adjusted hours. Popular outlets such as
typically remain open on Memorial Day, though hours may vary by location.
Chains like Chick-fil-A are also expected to open on the holiday, unlike their usual Sunday closures.
Casual dining restaurants are also widely expected to welcome customers throughout the day. Chains including
usually operate on Memorial Day, making them common choices for families and groups.
Steakhouse brands such as LongHorn Steakhouse and Outback Steakhouse also typically remain open, often seeing increased demand during the holiday weekend.
Many grocery store-based eateries and food courts inside large retailers also remain open, as supermarkets like
generally continue regular operations on Memorial Day.
However, some retailers such as Costco typically close for the holiday.
While most restaurant chains remain open, businesses often adjust operating hours depending on location and staffing. Industry experts recommend checking individual restaurant websites or calling ahead before visiting.
Some services, including banks, post offices, and government offices, are closed for Memorial Day as part of the federal holiday schedule.
Memorial Day has become both a day of remembrance and the unofficial start of summer in the United States. As a result, restaurants see increased foot traffic from travelers, families, and holiday gatherings, making it one of the most active dining weekends of the year.